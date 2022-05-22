Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,066 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,066 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 245,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.64 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.67, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

