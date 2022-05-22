Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

