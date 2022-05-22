Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

