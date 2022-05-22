Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period.

Shares of BAR opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

