Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,591 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $103.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

