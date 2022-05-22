Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $54.84 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

