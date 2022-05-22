Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,227 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 54,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.