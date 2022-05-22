Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.