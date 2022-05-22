Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
IJT opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $144.69.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
