Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

