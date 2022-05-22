Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 23,952 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

