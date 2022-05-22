Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,066 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

