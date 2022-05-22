Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,687 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $96.76 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

