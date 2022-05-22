Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13,109.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

