Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 432,000 shares of company stock worth $3,937,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

