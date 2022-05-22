Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Buy

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SHC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

