Credit Suisse Group Cuts PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $17.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.72.

NYSE PMT opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

