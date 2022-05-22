Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Price Target to $1.25

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoWeb in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoWeb has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of AUTO opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.08. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.