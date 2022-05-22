Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after buying an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

