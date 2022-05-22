Alliance Global Partners Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $155.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.83.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. Heska has a 1-year low of $82.92 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

