America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut America First Multifamily Investors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, America First Multifamily Investors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 24.97 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 78.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.