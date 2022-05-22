Zacks: Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $67,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

