Analysts Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.07. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

