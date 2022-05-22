Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 387,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

CHD stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

