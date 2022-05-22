Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.53% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

