Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,141 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.