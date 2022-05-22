Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atreca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.78. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atreca by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

