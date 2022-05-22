Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.38 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $903.11 million, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

