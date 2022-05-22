Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $46.00 at UBS Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $10,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

