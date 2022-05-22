Analysts Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

SPTN opened at $31.70 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

