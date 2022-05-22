Del L. Miller Sells 510 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $137.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -331.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.