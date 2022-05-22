Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

