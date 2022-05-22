JMP Securities Trims Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Target Price to $50.00

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of AMTI stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 108,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.