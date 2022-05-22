JMP Securities Trims Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Target Price to $50.00

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 32,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,307,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 108,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

