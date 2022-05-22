Piper Sandler Trims ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price to $15.50

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NYSE PUMP opened at $11.95 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 2.51.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. ProPetro’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $430,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

