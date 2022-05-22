Raymond James Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $55.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.32.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.