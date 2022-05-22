$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.63. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

