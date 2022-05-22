Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.96.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $150.89 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.