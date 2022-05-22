Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

