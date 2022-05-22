Citigroup Cuts Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $30.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OUT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $494,342,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $726,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $41,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 81.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.