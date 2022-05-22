MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. MoneyGram International posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on MGI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

