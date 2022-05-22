Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $55,574.21 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hans Sauter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $62,986.14.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $60,086.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Hans Sauter sold 397 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $10,405.37.

FDP opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

