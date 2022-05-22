Jonathan Morgan Purchases 4,000 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,405.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $333.81 million and a PE ratio of -10.54. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently -141.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.