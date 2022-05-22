Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 48 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,294.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,233.25 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,487.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,560.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

