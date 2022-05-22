C Michael Jacobi Sells 965 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C Michael Jacobi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $63.94 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

