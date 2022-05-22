Barclays Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $90.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $110.99 on Thursday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.