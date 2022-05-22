Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

