Zacks Investment Research Lowers La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

