Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. Purchases 200,000 Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. acquired 200,000 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $154,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology (Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

