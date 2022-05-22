Insider Buying: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Acquires $63,910.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $128,331.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PDCE opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

