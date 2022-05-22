Insider Buying: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Acquires $56,770.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.70 million, a P/E ratio of 941.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FRP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in FRP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

