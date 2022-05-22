Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Director Sells $58,872.00 in Stock

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $58,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

